Finance Ministry announces 100% FDI in insurance sector under automatic route; 20% cap for LIC

The Finance Ministry announced 100% foreign direct investment in the insurance sector under the automatic route, with a 20% cap for LIC. The amendment to insurance laws was passed in December 2025, allowing this increase from 74% to 100% FDI, following the President's assent.

Edited By Garvit Bhirani( with inputs from PTI)
Published2 May 2026, 09:00 PM IST
Finance Ministry announces 100% FDI in insurance sector under automatic route (Representational image)
Finance Ministry announces 100% FDI in insurance sector under automatic route (Representational image)

The Finance Ministry on Saturday announced 100% foreign direct investment (FDI) in the insurance sector through the automatic route.

Under the new Foreign Exchange Management (Non-debt Instruments) (Second Amendment) Rules, 2026, full foreign ownership will be permitted in insurance firms and intermediaries, including brokers, via the automatic route. However, the limit for Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) remains capped at 20%.

Also Read | FDI inflows set to top $90 billion in FY26: DPIIT secretary Bhatia

Sabka Bima Sabki Raksha (Amendment of Insurance Laws) Act, 2025

In December 2025, Parliament passed the Sabka Bima Sabki Raksha (Amendment of Insurance Laws) Bill, 2025, which allowed the foreign direct investment (FDI) cap in the insurance sector to be increased to 100% under the automatic route, up from the earlier limit of 74%. After receiving the President’s approval, the Bill was enacted into law.

Following this, in February 2026, the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) under the Commerce and Industry Ministry officially notified 100% FDI in the insurance sector.

Life Insurance CorporationInsurance Sector
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