Future Generali unveils ‘Health Unlimited’ with lifetime unlimited coverage. Details here

With health inflation continuing to rise, insurers are regularly coming up with new plans that offer some succour for customers. Future Generali India has launched ‘Health Unlimited’, which offers the customer a once in a lifetime benefit of unlimited coverage that will pay for the full cost of any one claim, irrespective of the sum insured, among other benefits.

Key features The plan also offers ‘Unlimited Restoration of the Sum Insured’ starting from the second claim. ‘Health Unlimited’ comes with an inflation guard that provides annual enhancement of the sum insured to cover rising medical expenses, a premium payback wherein a discount in renewal premium that is equivalent to the first-year base premium is provided in the fifth year if there is no claim in the preceding four years and unlimited refills through which the base sum insured gets refilled unlimited times from the second claim.

“Rising cost of medical treatment is a cause of concern for a vast majority of people in India, despite having a health cover. Our comprehensive health insurance offering, ‘Health Unlimited’, will ensure that our customers do not run out of cover even during the times of higher bills, irrespective of their sum insured getting exhausted,” said Anup Rau, Managing Director and CEO, Future Generali India Insurance Company.

More than eight out of every ten insured feel unsure about the efficacy of their health cover amid soaring medical costs, according to a survey by Future Generali India Insurance. This survey, which was recently conducted on 800 insured individuals who are more than 25 years old, revealed rising concerns about the adequacy of current health insurance coverage.

Three out of four insured individuals in India worry about the sufficiency of their health insurance, the survey found. When faced with a claim, two out of every three individuals feel insecure and inadequately covered as they encounter unexpected bills, it revealed. “Nine out of ten health insurance policyholders feel that recharge of sum insured is a key benefit,” the survey said.

India had one of the highest medical inflation rates among Asian countries in 2021. India’s medical inflation was around 14% surpassing China (12%), Indonesia (10%), Vietnam (10%) and Philippines (9%), Future Generali said.

Additional benefits Future Generali’s new plan also offers other benefits like wellness discounts, cumulative bonus for every claim free year, additional sum insured for accidental hospitalisation, no sub-limits for services like cataract surgery and LASIK procedure, road ambulance and complementary health check-ups.

‘Health Unlimited’ covers in-patient hospitalisation, day-care treatments, AYUSH treatments, referring to the coverage for traditional Indian systems of medicine, including Ayurveda, Yoga, Unani, Siddha, and Homeopathy, pre- and post-hospitalisation expenses, organ donor costs, and modern treatment methods.