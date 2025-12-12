Govt clears 100% FDI, composite licences in sweeping insurance reforms
Subhash Narayan 6 min read 12 Dec 2025, 11:02 pm IST
The Union Cabinet has approved the Insurance Laws (Amendment) Bill, which could drive investments into the sector. The legislation is likely to be tabled in Parliament next week
The government has paved the way for 100% foreign direct investment in the insurance sector, composite licences and easier capital requirements, among other sweeping reforms, as the Union Cabinet cleared the enabling legislation, said two officials aware of the matter.
