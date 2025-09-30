Insurance agents, brokers may get lower commission after GST cuts
Summary
Following the GST cut on insurance policies, insurers may reduce commissions for intermediaries to manage increased costs. With competitive pressures and regulatory caps, companies are seeking digital partnerships and expense rationalization to sustain growth while passing benefits to customers.
Insurance intermediaries such as agents and brokers may see a hit to their commissions as insurers face pressure to pass on the full benefit of the recent GST (goods and services tax) cut to consumers.
