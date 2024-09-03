Why GST Council cannot ignore the health insurance row next week

Second-order effects?

India’s per capita spending on insurance premiums, or “insurance density," remains among the lowest globally, indicating significant potential for market penetration. However, the number of people joining the insurance system has seen a stark rise as they seek financial protection against unforeseen contingencies. The share of India’s population covered under health insurance (excluding accident- and travel-related health cover and life cover) rose to approximately 39% in 2022-23 from 17% in 2013-14, according to a Mint analysis of data from the Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India.