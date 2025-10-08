You won a claim battle but your health insurer canceled your policy—here’s what you should do
Aprajita Sharma 6 min read 08 Oct 2025, 02:54 pm IST
Summary
Won a health insurance claim but your policy got canceled? Here’s what you can do to protect your coverage and rights.
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
When 60-year-old Lakhwinder S. Lamba finally got his health insurer to pay for his heart surgery after a year-long battle, he thought the worst was over. Then came another shock—his insurer refused to renew his policy altogether.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less
topics
Read Next Story