Coming soon: Mediclaim cashless approval in an hour; claim settlement in 3 hours
Subhash Narayan 7 min read 15 Apr 2025, 05:30 AM IST
SummaryWith the govt pushing for faster health insurance approvals, patients could see a major reduction in waiting times for cashless claims. Don't miss out on the detailed insights—subscribe today for the complete article!
For harried patients and their relatives who twiddle their thumbs for frustratingly long to get medical insurance claim settlement or cashless authorization approved, help may be at hand soon.
