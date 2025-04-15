Coming soon: Mediclaim cashless approval in an hour; claim settlement in 3 hours

“Quick settlement of cashless claims is very important," said C.R. Vijayan, former secretary general of General Insurance Council. “Hospital discharge normally happens in the evening. Bills are sent by hospitals to insurance company/TPA. They get an hour or so to respond. During this time patient/bystander is worried about when the claim will be settled and how much. The current system needs to be revamped and made more transparent. Standardisation of claim forms etc. will help."