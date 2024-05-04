Health Insurance for senior citizens: How the no age restriction new rules will benefit the elderly— Explained
Health Insurance for senior citizens: The recent amendments by the Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (IRDAI) regarding health insurance rules are set to benefit senior citizens significantly. By removing the age ceiling of 65 years for purchasing health insurance, IRDAI has expanded access to health insurance products for individuals of various age groups. Previously, seniors above 65 years could still buy health coverage, but options were limited in the market.