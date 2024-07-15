Revolutionizing health insurance: The potential of claims exchange and ABHA ID

NHCX aims to revolutionize this. Each policyholder will have an ABHA ID, a digital healthcare identity akin to the Aadhaar for citizen identification. Healthcare providers will share patient details through this ID, and insurers can access it similarly. NHCX, combined with ABHA ID, acts as a communication protocol among payers (insurance companies), providers (hospitals, nursing homes), beneficiaries (policyholders), and other entities. The system is designed to be interoperable, machine-readable, auditable, and verifiable for accurate and trustworthy information exchange.