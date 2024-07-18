Health Insurance: How can NHCE simplify the claims process for insurers?
The NHCX is a digital platform revolutionizing India's health insurance sector, ensuring seamless, transparent, and efficient processing of claims through standardized digital interactions among policyholders, hospitals, and insurers.
Sudhir Deva, a middle-aged IT professional, went through a major surgery a few months ago. Even as he was struggling with his recovery, he had another thing that kept worrying him - filing his insurance claim. Since he got the surgery done at a non-network hospital because his preferred doctor worked there, he had to file a reimbursement claim within 30 days of his discharge. He found himself entangled in paperwork and multiple phone calls, each step fraught with apprehension. In fact, the process even involved a couple of visits to the hospital to get some documentation.