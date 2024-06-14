Health Insurance: IRDAI mandates additional costs for insurers on late claim settlements
IRDAI diktat on reduced cancellation charges, penalty for delay in implementing ombudsman judgements to make health insurance customer friendly.
The Insurance Regulatory Development Authority of India (IRDAI) has made health insurance policies a lot more customer friendly. In its latest circular, IRDAI has said that if the insurer does not settle the claim during discharge within three hours of the request, the additional amount, if any, charged for the additional time the patient is required to stay in the hospital, shall be borne by the insurer from the shareholders’ fund.