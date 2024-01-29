Health insurance: Maternity plans cover expenses related to IVF, child adoption as well
Apart from maternity benefits, some health insurance plans tend to offer a range of other benefits in the comprehensive coverage such as vaccination charges for adoption
Buying a health insurance plan is indispensable to keep your sudden expenses in check. Be it an accident or hospitalisation, unanticipated medical bills can throw your financial planning out of gear. Add a child birth, the scenario remains similar but the distinction lies in the fact that it is neither an ‘accident’ nor an ‘illness.’