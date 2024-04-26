Health Insurance: New IRDAI rules to give impetus to senior citizens with pre existing diseases
The new rules are likely to give an impetus to senior citizens who have some pre-existing diseases, thus leading to an exorbitant medical expenses on a regular basis.
As insurance regulator IRDAI gives a green signal to senior citizens above the age of 65, the grey-haired population is set to get comprehensive health insurance cover soon, particularly the ones suffering from pre-existing diseases.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message