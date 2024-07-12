Unpacking Aditi Insurance: The many loopholes in the ₹10k-for- ₹1 crore plan
Summary
- While the promise of ₹1 crore coverage for just ₹10,000 sounds enticing, Aditi Insurance by Narayana Health comes with a myriad of caveats that potential policy-holders need to consider. Let’s delve into the fine print of this seemingly revolutionary health insurance plan.
When hospitalization becomes a bureaucratic battlefield, patients are the ones who suffer. Traditionally, they face the hassle of pre-authorization from insurance companies and delays during discharge as hospitals wait for insurers to verify medical bills. Hospitals accuse insurers of unnecessary claim rejections, while insurers blame hospitals for conducting avoidable tests.