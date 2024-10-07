Health Insurance: Top-up vs. super top-up—Which one is right for you?

Health Insurance: A super top-up policy allows for higher health insurance coverage at lower costs, provided there's an existing base cover. While beneficial, it lacks restoration features and no-claim bonuses, and requires adherence to specific conditions and waiting periods.

Allirajan Muthusamy
Published7 Oct 2024, 03:56 PM IST
Health Insurance: Understanding the Key Differences Between Top-Up and Super Top-Up Plans
Health Insurance: Understanding the Key Differences Between Top-Up and Super Top-Up Plans

Do you know that you can enhance your health insurance cover significantly without spending heavily on premiums just with a base cover? Well, this option is called super top-up in health insurance parlance.

Super top-ups work well only if you have a base cover of at least 5 lakh- 10 lakh. If your claim amount exceeds the limit under the base cover, then super top-up will kick in to cover the remaining expenses.

With medical inflation continuing to outpace consumer price inflation, it is advisable to have a super top-up that boosts your health insurance cover to at least 1 crore ( 10 lakh base cover plus a super top-up of 90 lakh). Super top-ups work well because the premiums are quite affordable.

For instance, a 10 lakh super top-up for a family within the 35-year age bracket (two adults and two children) costs only about 4500 per year with leading insurers. But to buy an additional 10 lakh cover, the same family has to spend 10000- 12000 a year for a regular plan. Here are the benefits and the limitations of super top-ups in health insurance.

Also Read | Why this Singapore-based couple retains their Indian health insurance plan

How does a super top-up work?

Super top-up works only when you have exhausted your health insurance limit. For instance, if you have a 10 lakh policy and have used it fully due to multiple admissions, then you can start using the super top-up. If you want to utilise a super top-up, you must have a base cover or pay for the expenses from your pocket. Expenses that you agree to spend on your own are pre-determined while buying the super top-up. But you should buy a base cover instead of spending money out of your pocket.

“Super top-up works on the principle of ‘policy deductible’, which is a predetermined amount you will bear through your own finances or any other insurance during a ‘medical event’,” according to health insurers.

Any amount over and above the policy deductible will be borne by the insurance company. But it is advisable to have both the base policy and the super top-up with the same insurer. Simply put, if you opt for an insurance of 1 crore (base cover of 10 lakh and a super top-up of 90 lakh), your medical expenses of up to 1 crore would be covered.

What is the difference between super top-up and top-up?

While health insurers also offer top-up plans, super top-ups are much better. Top-ups cover only one claim during the tenure of the policy. But a super top-up has no limits and you can get claims till the maximum amount covered is exhausted.

“A super top-up insurance policy takes many hospitalisations during the policy term into account,” according to Niva Bupa Health Insurance. A top-up plan lapses when the amount of the first claim is settled. But a super top-up lapses only when the whole cover is exhausted.

Also Read | Parents With Health Issues? You Must Know About Senior Citizen Travel Insurance

What are the disadvantages?

Super top-up policies with leading insurers come with a room rent limit. Insurers typically allow ‘Single private room with AC’ for super top-ups. Also, do watch out for the co-payment (co-pay) clause. Co-pay is a specific percentage that the insurer agrees to pay out of his pocket in the total claim. Some insurers have a co-pay of 20% for persons above the age of 61 for super-top ups.

Do remember that you have to buy two policies if you opt for a super top-up. While one can waive off the waiting period in the base policy by paying extra premium, no such facility is available in a super top-up. You have to serve the mandatory waiting period for pre-existing illnesses in super top-ups.

Super top-ups also do not offer any restoration benefits, a key advantage that refills the entire health insurance cover even if it is exhausted. They also do not offer a ‘no-claim bonus’ that rewards policyholders by adding a certain percentage of the sum insured if there are no claims during the policy period.

Many super top-ups have a sub-limit on the treatment of diseases. Sub-limits refer to monetary caps placed on certain treatments within a health insurance policy.

Allirajan M is a journalist with over two decades of experience. He has worked with several leading media organisations in the country and has been writing on mutual funds for nearly 16 years.

 

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:7 Oct 2024, 03:56 PM IST
Business NewsInsuranceHealth Insurance: Top-up vs. super top-up—Which one is right for you?

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Tata Steel share price

    164.30
    03:58 PM | 7 OCT 2024
    -2.45 (-1.47%)

    Axis Bank share price

    1,150.30
    03:29 PM | 7 OCT 2024
    -27.2 (-2.31%)

    Tata Power share price

    441.05
    03:59 PM | 7 OCT 2024
    -25.65 (-5.5%)

    Bharat Electronics share price

    267.35
    03:59 PM | 7 OCT 2024
    -9.85 (-3.55%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Coforge share price

    7,209.00
    03:29 PM | 7 OCT 2024
    85.85 (1.21%)

    Eclerx Services share price

    3,030.00
    03:29 PM | 7 OCT 2024
    6.95 (0.23%)

    Dr. Lal Pathlabs share price

    3,460.00
    03:29 PM | 7 OCT 2024
    -34.25 (-0.98%)

    Vijaya Diagnostic Centre share price

    977.25
    03:29 PM | 7 OCT 2024
    -11.7 (-1.18%)
    More from 52 Week High

    Rail Vikas Nigam share price

    450.30
    03:46 PM | 7 OCT 2024
    -42.8 (-8.68%)

    Jubilant Ingrevia share price

    726.45
    03:29 PM | 7 OCT 2024
    -67.8 (-8.54%)

    Railtel Corporation Of India share price

    395.90
    03:45 PM | 7 OCT 2024
    -35.65 (-8.26%)

    Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers share price

    1,536.55
    03:44 PM | 7 OCT 2024
    -122.25 (-7.37%)
    More from Top Losers

    Finolex Industries share price

    294.10
    03:46 PM | 7 OCT 2024
    22.45 (8.26%)

    CG Power & Industrial Solutions share price

    758.75
    03:47 PM | 7 OCT 2024
    39.95 (5.56%)

    Astrazeneca Pharma India share price

    7,775.50
    03:29 PM | 7 OCT 2024
    343 (4.61%)

    Blue Dart Express share price

    8,650.45
    03:44 PM | 7 OCT 2024
    347.05 (4.18%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      77,675.00-10.00
      Chennai
      77,681.00-10.00
      Delhi
      77,833.00-10.00
      Kolkata
      77,685.00-10.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.75/L0.00
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in Insurance

        HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.