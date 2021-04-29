Health insurers must decide on covid treatment requests within an hour: Irdai

Naval Goel, Founder & CEO, PolicyX.com said that the general time taken for authorisation of a cashless treatment is done within a minimum of 30 minutes or a maximum of 2 hours, but this timeline is restricted to the normal scenarios. But considering the current chaotic situation where the number of cases is in the thousands every day in each city and union territory along with a sense of panic amongst people, the implementation might be a little challenging, but it can be transformed into reality if the hospitals and insurance companies work in tandem. "Besides, now the insurers will also have to thoroughly assess the claims filed for Covid 19 within the timelines as specified before repudiating any claims if any," Goel added.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}