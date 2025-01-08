A rise in human metapneumovirus (HMPV) cases in Asia has caused concern. Travel insurance can help cover medical emergencies abroad, including HMPV during foreign trips

A seasonal rise in human metapneumovirus (HMPV) cases in China, Malaysia, Hong Kong, and other Asian countries has raised alarms worldwide. The detection of multiple HMPV cases in India has put government authorities on their toes. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

While experts term the HMPV surge seasonal, rising viral infections can dampen sentiment around international travel during the holiday season. Amid rising HMPV infections in several countries, it is crucial to understand how travel insurance can help people navigate medical emergencies during their foreign trips.

HMPV virus: Does travel insurance cover HMPV, other viral infection treatment? Travel insurance policies generally cover medical emergencies and treatments for sudden injuries and illnesses. People can get financial assistance even when they contract HMPV and other viral infections during their trip. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“Our travel insurance policy covers medical emergencies and treatments related to unexpected illnesses or injuries, including flu and viruses like HMPV, while travelling abroad. This includes hospitalisation, surgical procedures, and emergency medical evacuations," said Rakesh Jain, CEO of Reliance General Insurance.

Jain noted that insurers must declare Pre-existing illnesses (if any) at the time of policy issuance to maximize travel insurance benefits.

However, travel insurance policies and their coverage might vary and hence, travellers must carefully assess their policy before finalisation. Verifying whether they cover common illnesses and potential emergencies is important, said Meet Kapadia, Head of Travel Insurance at Policybazaar. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

HMPV virus: What to do in case of medical emergency during foreign trip? Several insurance companies provide 24/7 assistance for customers. They can contact their insurance providers for help with hospital identification, treatment expenses in case of medical emergencies, and other services during their holiday trips.

“Our policyholders can contact our 24/7 emergency assistance team for guidance and support. We will help facilitate medical treatment, including arranging hospital admissions, guaranteeing payments, and coordinating evacuations if necessary. It's crucial to keep all medical records and receipts, as these will be required to process claims more effectively per policy terms and conditions," said Rakesh Jain.

Purchasing a travel insurance policy through an aggregator might help people at the time of claim or availing its benefits. “Travelers can access cashless services at network hospitals by informing their insurer or Policybazaar. In emergencies where cashless options aren’t available, reimbursement claims can be processed with the required medical documentation," said Meet Kapadia. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

What are the other benefits of travel insurance? “In addition to medical emergencies, comprehensive travel insurance plans also cover trip delays, baggage loss, medical evacuation, and other disruptions, ensuring that travellers are prepared for a wide range of contingencies," Kapadia added.

HMPV virus symptoms, causes, prevention and treatment The infection due to this virus may lead to common flu-like symptoms, including cough, cold, sneezing, fever, etc. Touching contaminated surfaces, inhaling respiratory droplets, and direct contact with infected persons may cause HMPV infection.

For HMPV prevention, people must maintain social distancing, wash their hands regularly, and try to wear masks in public. If contracted with the virus, it may take 5-6 days for the person to recover. Doctors usually recommend OTC medicines, such as inhalers. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}