ICICI Pru iProtect Smart introduces ‘Life Continuity’ option for monthly income security
The “Life Continuity” option in ICICI Pru iProtect Smart is a beneficial feature in term life insurance. It enables beneficiaries to receive the death benefit payout as monthly payments rather than a lump sum.
Life’s unpredictability can be financially devastating, especially when a family loses an earning member. This underscores the importance of financial planning, particularly for those aiming to achieve goals such as buying a house, funding education, or securing their retirement.