ICICI Prudential Life’s ‘Zimmedari lagey pyaari’ campaign reshapes the narrative around life insurance. Details here
The latest campaign from ICICI Prudential Life Insurance aims to emphasize responsibility as a privilege. The campaign positions life insurance investment as a way to fulfill financial responsibilities towards loved ones.
ICICI Prudential Life Insurance has introduced its newest brand campaign, ‘Zimmedari lagey pyaari’ (responsibilities make life beautiful), reinforcing its dedication as a reliable partner to customers throughout their financial journey. This campaign seeks to redefine responsibility as an expression of both ‘Affection and Concern’.