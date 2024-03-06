The latest campaign from ICICI Prudential Life Insurance aims to emphasize responsibility as a privilege. The campaign positions life insurance investment as a way to fulfill financial responsibilities towards loved ones.

ICICI Prudential Life Insurance has introduced its newest brand campaign, 'Zimmedari lagey pyaari' (responsibilities make life beautiful), reinforcing its dedication as a reliable partner to customers throughout their financial journey. This campaign seeks to redefine responsibility as an expression of both 'Affection and Concern'.

What sets this campaign apart is its focus on using thought-provoking visuals and narratives to highlight the multifaceted nature of responsibility. The campaign introduces a new viewpoint on the concept of responsibility, illustrating how individuals shape their lives through the way they manage their responsibilities.

Directed by Prashant Madan, the film captures emotionally poignant moments that evoke a smile from viewers as they resonate with relatable slices of life. Whether depicting a new mother trying to soothe a crying child or a father's persistent yet unsuccessful attempts to create the perfect breakfast, the film conveys the idea that while responsibility is a continuous journey, it ultimately leads to fulfillment and satisfaction. The campaign strengthens the company's commitment to being a trusted life insurance partner for millions of Indians, empowering them to fulfill their responsibilities.

Speaking at the launch of the campaign, Anup Bagchi, MD and CEO, ICICI Prudential Life Insurance, said, “The launch of our new brand campaign “Zimmedari lagey pyaari" showcases responsibility as an ‘Expression of Affection’ and marks a milestone in reshaping the life insurance narrative. The underlying thought of the campaign is to reposition life insurance as equipping individuals to fulfill their responsibility."

Bagchi added, “Our comprehensive suite of term insurance, long-term savings, and retirement solutions coupled with our philosophy of the right product to the right customer plays a pivotal role in enabling our customers to provide financial security to their families and fulfill their responsibility."

Amit Palta, Chief Distribution Officer, ICICI Prudential Life Insurance, said, "We believe fulfilling responsibilities towards loved ones is a profound commitment, reflecting love and care. This campaign is a testament to our continued efforts to redefine the value life insurance provides individuals and families. The campaign is the first brand initiative of the Company after a decade. It showcases instances of individuals caring for their loved ones, which strikes an emotional chord with viewers. This resonates with our commitment to being a trusted and responsible partner to our customers empowering them to provide their loved ones with a secure future. This commitment is reflected in our industry leading claim settlement ratio of 98.6% for 9M-FY2024, with an average turnaround time of just 1.3 days."

Devised and written by Leo Burnett, the campaign is set to air on television channels in five languages – Hindi, Marathi, Tamil, Telugu, and Bengali, encompassing a substantial number of ad spots over a specific duration. The campaign will also be featured on social media platforms including Instagram, Facebook, YouTube, LinkedIn, and X (formerly Twitter), with strategic partnerships formed with prominent influencers. Furthermore, a campaign-specific caller tune is in the works to broaden its reach.



