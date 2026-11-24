Iffco Tokio General Insurance plans to launch a new health product early next year as the company widens its bets beyond motor insurance under Tatsuya Fujimoto, its first Japanese managing director and chief executive officer.
“We see opportunities across multiple health segments, with retail health being an important focus," Fujimoto said.
Fujimoto said the product is almost ready. He described it as a comprehensive plan for individuals and families that will offer wider protection and more flexibility than a basic cover.