Iffco Tokio General Insurance plans to launch a new health product early next year as the company widens its bets beyond motor insurance under Tatsuya Fujimoto, its first Japanese managing director and chief executive officer.
Iffco Tokio General Insurance plans to launch a new health product early next year as the company widens its bets beyond motor insurance under Tatsuya Fujimoto, its first Japanese managing director and chief executive officer.
“We see opportunities across multiple health segments, with retail health being an important focus," Fujimoto said.
“We see opportunities across multiple health segments, with retail health being an important focus," Fujimoto said.
Fujimoto said the product is almost ready. He described it as a comprehensive plan for individuals and families that will offer wider protection and more flexibility than a basic cover.
“It is, however, not intended to be a disease-specific or standalone OPD product," Fujimoto said, referring to policies that cover only one illness or only outpatient expenses such as doctor visits and tests. "We are not putting out a premium target at this stage."
He said health is a key growth area for the insurer, and it will focus on building new products rather than reworking its older health policies.
Iffco Tokio was set up in 2000 as a joint venture between the Indian Farmers Fertiliser Cooperative Ltd, which holds 51% in the company, and Japan's Tokio Marine Group, which holds the remaining 49%.
Motor insurance made up 45.8% of the ₹6,197.3 crore premium that Iffco Tokio collected in April-October, 1.7 percentage points more than a year earlier, according to provisional General Insurance Council data. Health brought in ₹642.7 crore, about a 10th of the total, and grew 18.2% from a year earlier.
Most of Iffco Tokio's health business—69%—comes from group policies that employers and organizations buy cover for their staff or members. Its retail policies, which individuals and families buy for themselves, grew 12.6%, less than half the 31% growth across the sector, a gap the new product could help narrow.
Motor insurance
Motor will remain part of the growth plan, with Fujimoto pointing out that the insurer's motor pricing and motor profitability have improved in the past two to three years.
"We are confident in our pricing and portfolio selection ability," he said, adding that the company plans to expand its motor insurance business through agents, Bima Sugam (the online insurance marketplace facilitated by the regulator), and other channels.
The insurer wants growth to come from other segments, Fujimoto said.
"We need to capture growth in other areas like property and casualty, and specialty lines, especially cyber, D&O (directors and officers) and surety, which are growing quite fast," he said. “I don't want to be heavily dependent on one single line.”
Business outside Japan is expected to contribute 67% of the Tokio Marine group's adjusted net income in the year ending March 2027, with Japan making up 32%, according to the group's projections.
"Tokio Marine has huge pillars in Japan and the US. We need another pillar for diversification," Fujimoto said.
India's exposure to natural disasters also works in the group's favour, Fujimoto said.
"The beauty is that there is no correlation with Japan and the US," he said. “India itself may have earthquake or cyclone exposure, but it is standalone and the risk can be quantified.”
Combined ratio
Iffco Tokio's combined ratio, which compares claim payouts and expenses with premium, improved to 121.2% in the April-June quarter from 124.8% a year earlier, according to its disclosures. A ratio above 100% means claims and expenses exceed earned premiums.
Fujimoto said risk-based pricing—the setting of premium based on how expensive claims might be—must be strengthened in a competitive, price-sensitive market where the lowest-priced bid often wins the business.
“Clients on top of risk improvement are not getting much better terms, conditions or pricing," he said when asked about India's shift towards risk-based pricing. “We need to focus more on the risk itself and reward customers who are on top of risk improvement. That is what we need to change in the industry.”