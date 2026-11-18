Empanelment allows a hospital to join an insurer’s cashless network, enabling policyholders to receive treatment without paying upfront, while the insurer settles the bill directly with the hospital.

Over 40,000 hospitals across various insurer networks currently offer cashless treatment in India.

The initiative comes as health becomes the fastest-growing major segment for non-life insurers. Health premiums rose 15.6% to ₹1.37 trillion in FY26, with retail health up nearly 20% to ₹56,696 crore and group health up 12.9% to ₹68,642 crore, according to General Insurance Council data.

Insurers settled 32.6 million health claims worth ₹94,248 crore in FY25, with cashless treatment making up 58% of claims by number and 66.35% by value, Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India's (Irdai) annual report shows.

Before the common empanelment programme, hospitals had to sign separate agreements with individual insurers and manage renewals and other contractual requirements with each of them, Prakash said. With a single memorandum of understanding (MoU), hospitals can now be onboarded by all 34 insurers simultaneously.

“This can sizeably reduce the time spent by the hospital front desk to co-ordinate with 34 different insurers for empanelment and fulfilling the contract-related services,” he said, adding that a policyholder “can just walk in if there is common empanelment irrespective of the policy he owns and will be entitled for cashless claims.”

However, not every applicant has made it through. Over 1,600 applications have been put on hold because of incomplete documents, while over 970 came from hospitals that have faced disciplinary action by insurers in the past.

Another 800-plus hospitals lack sufficient infrastructure, and close to 500 did not agree with the package rates, or fixed prices for specific treatments, on offer. The process has taken months so far, but the council now aims to complete each application within two weeks of a hospital submitting all its documents.

The common contract also tackles delayed renewals, with some hospitals waiting from months to years for their contracts to be renewed. Under the common MoU, insurers must start the renewal process 90 days before a contract expires and settle the terms 30 days before it ends.