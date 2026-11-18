India’s insurance industry is trying to simplify how hospitals work with insurers through a common empanelment system and a new dispute-resolution forum.
More than 14,000 hospitals have applied to join the networks of all 34 general and health insurers through a single contract under the General Insurance Council’s common empanelment programme. Of these, more than 5,200 have been empanelled so far, Dr S. Prakash, the council’s chief executive officer for health insurance ecosystem and strategic partnerships, told Mint.
India’s insurance industry is trying to simplify how hospitals work with insurers through a common empanelment system and a new dispute-resolution forum.
More than 14,000 hospitals have applied to join the networks of all 34 general and health insurers through a single contract under the General Insurance Council’s common empanelment programme. Of these, more than 5,200 have been empanelled so far, Dr S. Prakash, the council’s chief executive officer for health insurance ecosystem and strategic partnerships, told Mint.
Empanelment allows a hospital to join an insurer’s cashless network, enabling policyholders to receive treatment without paying upfront, while the insurer settles the bill directly with the hospital.
Over 40,000 hospitals across various insurer networks currently offer cashless treatment in India.
The initiative comes as health becomes the fastest-growing major segment for non-life insurers. Health premiums rose 15.6% to ₹1.37 trillion in FY26, with retail health up nearly 20% to ₹56,696 crore and group health up 12.9% to ₹68,642 crore, according to General Insurance Council data.
Insurers settled 32.6 million health claims worth ₹94,248 crore in FY25, with cashless treatment making up 58% of claims by number and 66.35% by value, Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India's (Irdai) annual report shows.
Before the common empanelment programme, hospitals had to sign separate agreements with individual insurers and manage renewals and other contractual requirements with each of them, Prakash said. With a single memorandum of understanding (MoU), hospitals can now be onboarded by all 34 insurers simultaneously.
“This can sizeably reduce the time spent by the hospital front desk to co-ordinate with 34 different insurers for empanelment and fulfilling the contract-related services,” he said, adding that a policyholder “can just walk in if there is common empanelment irrespective of the policy he owns and will be entitled for cashless claims.”
However, not every applicant has made it through. Over 1,600 applications have been put on hold because of incomplete documents, while over 970 came from hospitals that have faced disciplinary action by insurers in the past.
Another 800-plus hospitals lack sufficient infrastructure, and close to 500 did not agree with the package rates, or fixed prices for specific treatments, on offer. The process has taken months so far, but the council now aims to complete each application within two weeks of a hospital submitting all its documents.
The common contract also tackles delayed renewals, with some hospitals waiting from months to years for their contracts to be renewed. Under the common MoU, insurers must start the renewal process 90 days before a contract expires and settle the terms 30 days before it ends.
New forum
The council has also established the Healthcare Payer Provider Grievance Redressal Forum, a neutral panel to resolve disputes between insurers (payers) and hospitals (providers). It began work on 21 September and had met twice as of 16 November.
Disputes between the two sides often leave policyholders caught in the middle, Prakash said. “Insurers believe hospitals over bill and hospitals believe insurers underpay and delay. Both are partly right and the absence of neutral standards, transparent data and structured grievance mechanism allows both behaviours to persist and reinforce each other.”
On 9 February, Moneycontrol reported tensions over reimbursement tariffs and cashless services, alongside disagreements over standardised admission protocols. On 8 April, the Union finance ministry urged states to standardise private hospital package rates and improve billing transparency.
A survey by the Maharashtra Food and Drug Administration (FDA), on 28 September, also brought hospital mark-ups on consumables into focus. The Supreme Court subsequently questioned the Centre on 29 September and 28 October over capping trade margins on essential medicines and medical products.
The redressal forum is chaired by Dr Alexander Thomas, with Suraj Mishra as co-chair. It has six members from insurance companies and six representing hospital associations, along with an industry representative and a legal consultant. Prakash, as the council’s health CEO, is its member secretary.
Prakash described the forum as voluntary, non-binding and pre-litigation, meaning it tries to settle disputes before they reach court. “All grievances between payer and provider can be posted on the grievance redressal platform. The platform is configured to study, segregate and bucket them into different types of grievances which can be sorted by secretariat team through bilateral dialogue and resolution or escalation to the forum,” he said, adding that the council plans to automate most of the process over time.
The objective, Prakash said, is to reduce the number of disputes by addressing their underlying causes rather than simply processing complaints.
"When we treat the root cause of grievances, we can eventually reduce the number of grievances. Someone asked me if it is 100 today, will it become 500 or 1,000. I said no, the objective is the hundreds should become 10," he said.