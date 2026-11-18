India’s insurance industry is trying to simplify how hospitals work with insurers through a common empanelment system and a new dispute-resolution forum.

More than 14,000 hospitals have applied to join the networks of all 34 general and health insurers through a single contract under the General Insurance Council’s common empanelment programme. Of these, more than 5,200 have been empanelled so far, Dr S. Prakash, the council’s chief executive officer for health insurance ecosystem and strategic partnerships, told Mint.