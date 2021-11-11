“As we continue to work towards enabling the life goals of people, we are honored to partner with IPPB and DoP who are trusted partners for millions of customers. This is a new milestone for us as we are the first life insurer to offer value-packed products to customers through IPPB’s and DoPs diverse network. We are confident that this partnership will play an integral role in increasing the adoption of life insurance across various customer segments. Our techenabled services and enhancements towards this alliance are designed keeping our customer’s ease of experience and delight in mind." said Tarun Chugh, MD & CEO of Bajaj Allianz Life.