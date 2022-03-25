India’s gig economy is setting the agenda in insurance tech

Leading the pack are a clutch of technology-backed new age insurers such as Probus Insurance Broker Pvt. Ltd, Coverfox Insurance Broking Pvt. Ltd, and Plum Benefits Pvt. Ltd, which are offering mental health, accident, and credit insurance for the new set of workers. Companies have informed the insurers that gig workers need to be told that their insurance covers will also depend on productivity and on meeting their hourly targets. The demand is so high that insurance firms often have to toggle different covers as the gig workers switch from one platform/company to a rival’s often on the same day.

