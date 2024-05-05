Insurance: Over 90% policyholders want companies to publish monthly claim settlement numbers on websites
A vast majority of insurance policyholders want each insurance company to publish the number of total claims received, approved and rejected on their official websites every month, revealed LocalCircles survey.
Nearly 93 percent of general policy holders want each insurance company to publish the data of total claims received, rejected and approved. The surveyed policyholders want this data to be published every month on the websites of insurers, revealed LocalCircles survey findings.