Insurance coverage under PMJJBY and PMSBY may be doubled in the upcoming budget
Summary
- The initiative aims to strengthen financial security, especially for individuals from economically weaker sections, while advancing the vision of 'Insurance for All by 2047.
New Delhi: The Central government may more than double the insurance coverage under its schemes, the Pradhan Mantri Jeevan Jyoti Bima Yojana (PMJJBY) and the Pradhan Mantri Suraksha Bima Yojana (PMSBY), in the upcoming budget, two people aware of the matter told Mint.