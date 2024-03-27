New insurance surrender value rules to come into effect on April 1. Details here
The surrender values for life insurance policies will see a decline when policies are surrendered within the first three year, as per the newly released guideline.
Insurance regulator Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority (IRDAI) has released a set of new regulations in relation to the surrender value of insurance policies. The new set of rules will come into effect from the next financial year i.e. April 1, 2024.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message