Insurance
Govt eyes insurance law revamp: Composite licensing, fair play for PSU insurers
Subhash Narayan , Rhik Kundu 4 min read 18 Jan 2025, 06:48 AM IST
Summary
- Govt may amend insurance laws, potentially allowing public sector insurers to sell both life and non-life products and opening the door to 100% FDI
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
New Delhi: The government plans to amend the law to create a level-playing field for private and public insurers and achieve universal insurance coverage by 2047, two people aware of the matter told Mint.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less