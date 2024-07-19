Insurance reforms: Indians not required, and other tweaks to lure foreign money
Summary
- India’s insurance sector is in for another phase of vital policy changes aimed at attracting foreign capital & ensuring ‘insurance for all by 2047’. The proposed reforms come 3 years after India raised the foreign investment limit in Indian insurance from 49% to 74%, but saw a lacklustre response.
New Delhi/Mumbai: The government is considering another phase of reforms for India’s insurance sector, including a proposal to do away with the mandatory requirement of resident Indian citizens to be on the boards and top management of entities with majority foreign investment.