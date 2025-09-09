Why insurance sector is E-commerce firms' favourite poaching ground
Well-trained salesmen, with strong customer relations make the insurance sector prime target for e-commerce industry. They are wooing insurance workers with attractive bonuses, and flexible working hours.
India’s insurance sector has increasingly become a soft poaching ground for e-commerce, quick commerce, and logistics firms, which are hiring aggressively ahead of the festive season in anticipation of a sales surge following last week’s goods and services (GST) rate cuts.