Why insurance sector is E-commerce firms' favourite poaching ground

The rationalization of goods and services tax (GST) regime announced last week is expected to boost permanent and temporary recruitment, as the retail sector looks to pass on the benefits of lower tax rates to the customers. The GST Council last week consolidated the GST rates into two slabs of 5% and 18% by merging the 12% and 28% rates, with a 40% levy on the so-called sin and luxury items. This move is likely to trigger a hiring surge, with retail and e-commerce companies gearing up to boost sales—especially after a subdued summer season that saw limited demand for electronics items.