Insurance: Why should you buy term plan with return of premium?
Some policyholders choose to buy a term plan with return of premium, or TROP, wherein they stand to get the premium back at the time of policy’s maturity.
Term insurance plans are usually meant to provide financial security to the policyholder’s dependents and kin in the unfortunate scenario of policyholder’s demise. Some subscribers, however, don’t subscribe to the idea of a vanilla term insurance plan since there is no provision of return of their investment.