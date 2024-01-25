Insurers rake in profits as customers pay soaring premiums
Jean Eaglesham , The Wall Street Journal 4 min read 25 Jan 2024, 06:35 PM IST
SummaryThe shares of Travelers and Allstate have climbed to records after big rate increases.
The pain for home- and auto-insurance customers is quickly becoming investors’ gain. Insurance giants’ shares and profits are hitting records, thanks in part to steep rate hikes.
