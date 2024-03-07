International Women’s Day: Elephant.in launches a special Cancer Insurance Policy for women. Details here
Elephant.in introduces a Cancer Insurance Policy aimed at easing the financial strain on women and their families linked to cancer treatment. The policy aims to provide protection, allowing women to concentrate on their path to recovery.
Cancer poses a significant public health challenge in India, particularly affecting women. Statistics emphasize the rising incidence of cancer in India, with a disproportionate impact on women than men. There is a necessity for a heightened emphasis on preventive measures, such as adopting a healthy lifestyle, receiving vaccinations (e.g., HPV vaccine for cervical cancer), and undergoing regular screenings to facilitate early detection. Critical for timely diagnosis and treatment, particularly in remote regions, are healthcare solutions that are both accessible and affordable.