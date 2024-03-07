Elephant.in introduces a Cancer Insurance Policy aimed at easing the financial strain on women and their families linked to cancer treatment. The policy aims to provide protection, allowing women to concentrate on their path to recovery.

Cancer poses a significant public health challenge in India, particularly affecting women. Statistics emphasize the rising incidence of cancer in India, with a disproportionate impact on women than men. There is a necessity for a heightened emphasis on preventive measures, such as adopting a healthy lifestyle, receiving vaccinations (e.g., HPV vaccine for cervical cancer), and undergoing regular screenings to facilitate early detection. Critical for timely diagnosis and treatment, particularly in remote regions, are healthcare solutions that are both accessible and affordable. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Elephant.in, a prominent corporate insurance provider in India, has introduced a comprehensive Cancer Insurance Policy exclusively designed for women. Despite women facing various forms of cancer, the most prevalent types include breast, cervical, ovarian, oral, and colorectal cancers.

According to recent data, breast cancer is becoming the predominant form of cancer among Indian women, comprising approximately 27% of cancer cases. In 2022, India recorded over 14.13 lakh new cancer cases, leading to 9.16 lakh deaths, and the projections suggest a swift rise in cancer cases, particularly in the context of breast cancer. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The insurer’s recently launched Cancer Insurance Policy is meticulously crafted to offer financial protection to women grappling with the formidable challenges of cancer diagnosis and treatment. Encompassing the five primary types of cancers affecting women—breast, cervical, ovarian, oral, and colorectal—the policies guarantee lump sum payouts upon the diagnosis of any covered cancer, providing financial assistance ranging from ₹5,00,000 to ₹30,00,000.

Commenting on the launch, Aftab Chaz, Associate Director and Business Head, Elephant.in, said “Cancer is threatening people at the global level and we want to ensure a healthy India, by giving a financial safety net to the women of the country. By offering this comprehensive cancer insurance solution, we want to ensure that no woman has to face this battle alone. The coverage will be offered to women from 18-65 years of age and on detection of cancer, the entire sum will be paid to the policyholder. We have also reduced the waiting period significantly to 30 & seven days of survival period post-diagnosis so that no policyholder keeps waiting for the coverage. Not just that, women will also get tax benefits under Section 80D in the coverage."

Diverging from conventional insurance products, this scheme doesn’t necessitate hospitalization for claims, providing policyholders with flexibility and convenience. Moreover, claim settlements are facilitated on a reimbursement basis directly into the insured’s account, simplifying the process and reducing administrative complexities. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Here’s your comprehensive 3-minute summary of all the things Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said in her Budget speech: Click to download!