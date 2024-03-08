International Women's Day: Life insurance shields over 70% of urban Indian women, survey reveals
Max Life's IPQ 6.0 survey shows a rise in women's life insurance ownership to 73%, surpassing men. Financial protection levels for urban Indian women have crossed the 40-point mark, while homemakers show a slight decline. Working women exhibit a higher protection quotient at 47 points.
The latest iteration of Max Life's prominent study, the India Protection Quotient Survey (IPQ), carried out in collaboration with KANTAR, the foremost marketing data and analytics company globally, highlights a significant increase in the ownership of life insurance products among women. The ownership has risen from 59% in IPQ 1.0 to a remarkable 73% in IPQ 6.0. Furthermore, working women have, for the first time, surpassed men in life insurance ownership, with 79% now holding life insurance plans.