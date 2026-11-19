Mumbai: The Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (Irdai) plans to set up two industry working groups in about 10 days to address gaps in health insurance claims transparency and standardize how insurers report claims and grievance performance, chairman Ajay Seth said on Thursday.

Advertisement

The first group will focus on providing real-time visibility into the claims process, from pre-authorisation requests to discharge. “It is going to be a challenging one, but if we can bring it to a level, it can contribute hugely for improving the trust which the policyholders have on us,” Seth said at the CII Financing Summit 2026.

The second group will work on common metrics for claims and grievance performance across insurers, building on recommendations already made by the General Insurance Council. Irdai also wants insurers to adopt a standardised claim rejection form, as reasons for rejecting claims are not currently recorded in a comparable format.

In addition, it plans to introduce a net promoter score-style survey of policyholders to assess insurers' market conduct.

Advertisement

Common identity Irdai also intends to propose the Ayushman Bharat Health Account (ABHA) as a common identity for health insurance policyholders, including members covered under group health policies. Insurers have limited visibility into who is covered under group policies.

When individuals move between group and individual plans, “that identity is not tracked”, Seth said. Tracking policyholders across plans would help insurers improve underwriting and offer more competitive premiums, he added.

Seth also questioned the way claim settlement ratios are calculated, particularly when they are based on the number of claims rather than the amount claimed. Claims paid in full, settled partially, repudiated or closed are all counted as decided, he said.

Also Read | In growth push, Howden eyes insurance broker buyouts in India

“Then we say we have 99% claim settlement ratio. That is not what a consumer or a policyholder expects. My claim was X amount, I got X minus delta, Y. That answer rarely gets answered,” he said, urging insurers to compete on product performance rather than “by the numbers which make little sense from the consumer perspective”.

Advertisement

He also highlighted differences in how claim delays are measured. Insurers calculate turnaround time from the submission of the last document, while customers count from the date the claim was first filed. Policyholders, meanwhile, are often not informed upfront about all the documents they need to submit.

The gap extends to grievance redressal. Around 60% of complaints reviewed by senior officials within an insurer are decided in favour of policyholders, while around 60% of those escalated to the insurance ombudsman also go in their favour, Seth said. “Our decision at the first time itself could have been better decision.”

Also Read | Equitas may seek a universal bank licence next year: interim CEO

More than 200,000 cases are pending before consumer forums and commissions across the country, he added. Complaints do not feature in insurers' performance metrics until they are escalated to Bima Bharosa, Irdai's grievance portal, or a central government grievance platform.

Advertisement

Bima Bharosa received 297,000 complaints in fiscal year 2026 (FY26), up from 258,000 a year earlier, the finance ministry had told Parliament in August. “These are not reforms. These are the basic ways of doing business,” Seth said.

Product transparency On product disclosures, Seth said a market where customers cannot compare products ends up competing on "who sells the hardest, not who sells the best". Irdai wants customers to be able to access product information and prices without first sharing personal details, which Seth described as a “toll”.

It also wants plain-language summaries in local languages, common definitions of product performance and quality, and stronger suitability requirements. “The central idea is, customers should be in a position to see the product before the product sees the market,” he said.

Advertisement

Also Read | Yes Bank yet to get default notice over missed AT-1 bond payout

Suitability, he added, “is an obligation” and should not be reduced to collecting a customer's signature or recording a video. Customers should understand what a product covers, excludes and returns before buying it.

Seth also flagged delays in settling third-party motor claims, with around 1 million cases pending before motor accident claims tribunals and insurers holding provisions of ₹87,000 crore against them. The oldest pending case dates back to 1989. “These are the third party claims when we were supposed to provide the service. We are holding on because litigation is happening,” he said.

“Insurance is a promise, but the test of any reform is whether that promise is kept when the customer needs that promise to be fulfilled,” Seth said.

Advertisement