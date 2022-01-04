Irdai issues guidelines on surety insurance product. Key things to know

"However, it would have been ideal if the final norms had also provided for a specialist surety insurance company. There is also a 10% cap subject to a limit of ₹500 crores on the quantum of surety business that an insurer can write. The guidelines are also silent on the right of recourse available to a surety insurance company in the event of a default by the contractor. These are critical and may impede the creation of surety-related expertise and capacities and eventually deter insurers from writing this class of business," said Khandelwal.