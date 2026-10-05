Irdai not in favour of delaying insurance commission caps: Swaminathan Iyer

India's apex insurance regulator is not in favour of a long delay in implementing the proposed commission caps for insurance distributors, as the measures are aimed at enhancing value to policyholders and reducing mis-selling, said Swaminathan Iyer, member (life), Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (Irdai).
Iyer, in an emailed interview, also cautioned that a long delay or phased implementation could create an unintended tendency among distributors to push sales before the lower commission cap takes effect.