Irdai not in favour of delaying insurance commission caps: Swaminathan Iyer

NEW DELHI : India's apex insurance regulator is not in favour of a long delay in implementing the proposed commission caps for insurance distributors, as the measures are aimed at enhancing value to policyholders and reducing mis-selling, said Swaminathan Iyer, member (life), Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (Irdai).
NEW DELHI : India's apex insurance regulator is not in favour of a long delay in implementing the proposed commission caps for insurance distributors, as the measures are aimed at enhancing value to policyholders and reducing mis-selling, said Swaminathan Iyer, member (life), Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (Irdai).
Iyer, in an emailed interview, also cautioned that a long delay or phased implementation could create an unintended tendency among distributors to push sales before the lower commission cap takes effect.
Iyer, in an emailed interview, also cautioned that a long delay or phased implementation could create an unintended tendency among distributors to push sales before the lower commission cap takes effect.
“A long delay or phased implementation would not serve the intended purpose besides creating unintended consequences like the tendency to push sales before the next lower cap comes in; this itself could lead to mis-selling,” he said.
The regulator has identified three main elements to address mis-selling—rationalized first-year commissions, a focus on renewal commissions, and control on compulsory bundling.
Iyer said capping the first-year payout removes the incentive to make a sale that gets the highest commission, whether or not it suits the customer. A focus on renewal commissions, meanwhile, will encourage distributor behaviour to sell products in which the customer remains persistent throughout the entire life cycle of the policy.
India’s $156 billion life insurance market accounts for around 71% of the total insurance sector.
The Irdai consultation paper also proposes to prohibit banks and non-banking financial companies from compulsorily bundling insurance with loans and other financial products. Where insurance is offered with a loan, customers must see the interest rate with and without insurance and remain free to choose another insurer, Iyer said.
Compliance would also be strengthened, with cost audits becoming mandatory for all insurers and insurance distribution entities (IDEs) with insurance-related revenue exceeding ₹100 crore. Payments routed outside the commission head will count as commission, while Irdai will closely monitor related-party transactions, whether or not they involve a distribution arrangement.
Lower premiums
The proposed reforms are intended to recalibrate the economics of insurance distribution, focusing on improving value for policyholders, operational efficiency, competitive fairness, deeper penetration, better affordability and sustainable sector growth, Iyer said.
Lower distribution costs should show up in lower premiums, or a more moderate rate of premium increase; better returns on savings products; and better stakeholder returns. However, Iyer said that every reduction in distribution costs will not mechanically translate into an equal reduction in premiums.
“Our larger objective is overall value to policyholder, of which price is one component,” he said. Affordability, he added, must go hand in hand with product quality and excellent after-sales service, including claims and grievance handling.
The framework applies uniformly, based on the principle of “same structure, same function, same norms”, Iyer said. The difference in commissions depends on whether the distributor operates in a closed or open architecture.
Insurance distribution persons (IDPs) selling for a single insurer come under closed architecture, while IDEs, which may distribute for several insurers, are under open architecture. Iyer said the effort of sale is lower for someone in open architecture, since they can sell products from multiple insurers, compared with someone in closed architecture, who can sell only one insurer’s products.
The reforms are not directed at any entity or business model, Iyer said, although distribution entities may need to reassess their economics where business models have been built around relatively high commission payouts on certain products or channels.
Simplified commission framework
The regulator is seeking to establish a commission framework in which remuneration is linked to product complexity and effort. At the same time, it is seeking to simplify the distribution architecture and allow distributors greater flexibility to undertake other financial and non-financial activities, opening additional avenues for revenue diversification.
“Economically, the biggest change is that insurers will no longer win access to distribution by outbidding each other on payouts,” Iyer said.
For insurers currently above the proposed expense-of-management (EoM) limits, Iyer said they will need to rationalize both distribution and operating costs. He said these targets are achievable because the industry operated at similar levels seven to eight years ago.
“What went awry after 2023 was that the flexibility given in EoM did not translate into adequate cost discipline, and total expenses increased,” he said.
The EoM glide path is phased over five years with an interim milestone, rather than requiring an overnight change. Alternative suggestions are welcome through the consultation process, but they should be supported by sound economic and business logic and demonstrate sufficient reason, Iyer said.
On proposals for sub-limits within the overall EoM limit, Iyer said Irdai would examine every suggestion received up to 25 October and weigh it on its merits. The test is whether it is backed by business and economic logic and data, and serves the policyholder at large.
He said the 2023 framework was essentially based on one overall limit, with insurers free to allocate within it. “Experience showed that instead of quality-led and cost-efficiency-led sales, the approach became distribution-led and commission-led,” he said. The proposed commission framework already differentiates by segment, line of business, product complexity and effort, he added.
For underserved markets, an additional commission is proposed. Business from towns and cities with populations below 1 million could qualify for an additional 10% of the applicable commission limit, while business from towns with populations below 50,000 and rural areas could qualify for an additional 20%.
Iyer said the additional commission is meant to help insurers meet their rural and social sector obligations and give them a commercial reason to grow in smaller markets beyond what those obligations require.