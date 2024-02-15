IRDAI proposes to raise free look period from 15 to 30 days. Details here
Besides raising the freelook period from 15 to 30 days, insurance regulator has proposed that insurers to collect the details of bank accounts of insured at the proposed stage to enable electronic transfer of refund and for payments of claims.
The insurance regulator IRDAI (Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India) has proposed to extend the free look period for the policies from the current 15 days to 30 days now.
