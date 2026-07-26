Irdai chief wants every insurance sale traced to an individual to curb mis-selling

Mis-selling remains one of the insurance industry's biggest challenges, and tackling it will require holding individual salespeople—not just intermediaries—accountable, Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (Irdai) chairman Ajay Seth said on Saturday.
Speaking at the silver jubilee conclave of the Insurance Brokers Association of India (IBAI) in New Delhi, Seth said insurers should be able to trace every policy back to the individual point of sales person (POSP), agent or salesperson who sold it. “At present, such a database does not exist.”
Currently, in bancassurance and broker-led sales, insurers typically identify only the intermediary, such as a bank or insurance broker, and not the individual who advised the customer and sold the policy.
“This gap would be addressed through the proposed Public Insurance Registry, which is being developed to improve transparency and accountability across the insurance distribution chain. Once it is in place, it can help tackle mis-selling,” Seth told Mint on the sidelines of the event.