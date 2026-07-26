Irdai chief wants every insurance sale traced to an individual to curb mis-selling

Mis-selling remains one of the insurance industry's biggest challenges, and tackling it will require holding individual salespeople—not just intermediaries—accountable, Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (Irdai) chairman Ajay Seth said on Saturday.
Mis-selling remains one of the insurance industry's biggest challenges, and tackling it will require holding individual salespeople—not just intermediaries—accountable, Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (Irdai) chairman Ajay Seth said on Saturday.
Speaking at the silver jubilee conclave of the Insurance Brokers Association of India (IBAI) in New Delhi, Seth said insurers should be able to trace every policy back to the individual point of sales person (POSP), agent or salesperson who sold it. “At present, such a database does not exist.”
Speaking at the silver jubilee conclave of the Insurance Brokers Association of India (IBAI) in New Delhi, Seth said insurers should be able to trace every policy back to the individual point of sales person (POSP), agent or salesperson who sold it. “At present, such a database does not exist.”
Currently, in bancassurance and broker-led sales, insurers typically identify only the intermediary, such as a bank or insurance broker, and not the individual who advised the customer and sold the policy.
“This gap would be addressed through the proposed Public Insurance Registry, which is being developed to improve transparency and accountability across the insurance distribution chain. Once it is in place, it can help tackle mis-selling,” Seth told Mint on the sidelines of the event.
He said insurers must also scrutinize customer complaints more closely to identify where failures occur.
“Identify who went wrong in the system. I accept that not every grievance will be genuine. But if a complaint is found to be genuine, those responsible must be held accountable. Hire POSPs with due diligence because they are the ones interacting with customers. When they change jobs, their history should be visible,” Seth said.
The push comes amid a rise in complaints over unfair business practices. Grievances against life insurers under this category rose 14% year-on-year to 26,667 in FY25, according to Irdai's annual report. Such complaints accounted for 22.14% of all grievances against life insurers during the year, up from 19.33% in FY24.
Insurance beyond premium growth
Seth said Irdai's vision of "Insurance for All" is not merely about expanding premium collections but ensuring insurance is available, accessible and affordable across income groups and regions.
“The product should be available, it should be accessible, and it should be affordable for the needs and budgets of different segments of society and all parts of the country,” he said.
He urged insurers to look beyond the country's relatively well-served customers.
“Move beyond the top 10% of the population that has already been served. Develop products for the underserved and uninsured,” Seth said.
Reward quality over volumes
Seth also called on insurers and intermediaries to overhaul incentive structures so they reward suitable advice rather than simply driving sales volumes.
“Give the right incentives for the right decisions. Incentives should be linked to the quality of sales rather than volumes. Unsuitable product sales and mis-selling should be disincentivized,” he said.
His remarks come as Irdai reviews the insurance distribution framework, with changes expected to address concerns around high upfront commissions, unsuitable product sales and customer outcomes.
Seth also argued that transparency should underpin every customer interaction and that informed consent should be more than a legal formality.
“Transparency is the best solution to many of the challenges we face. Customers must understand what they are buying before they give consent,” he said.
Dark patterns and distribution costs
The Irdai chief criticized the use of "dark patterns" on insurers' websites and mobile apps, saying customers should not be compelled to share personal information simply to compare products or obtain quotations.
“There is no need to ask for a customer's mobile number if they simply want to get a quote or download a brochure. Such dark patterns should be eliminated. Conduct an honest assessment of your practices. Customers deserve transparency,” he said.
Earlier this year, Irdai asked insurers to conduct self-assessments for dark patterns. After most companies reported finding none, the regulator commissioned the Institute of Public Auditors of India to independently monitor digital insurance journeys.
Seth also urged brokers to rein in distribution costs, saying some expense structures appeared disproportionately high.
“There is no reason why distributors or brokers should have expense structures matching or exceeding those of insurers. We receive proposals where the cost structure accounts for 30% or more of the premium generated. That makes us question what is happening in the sector. There is something missing in the cost model. Find more efficient ways to reach customers,” he said.
Highlighting the industry's expansion, Seth said life insurance has grown 2.5-2.6 times over the past decade, while general insurance has expanded 3.6 times. Insurance brokers now account for 42% of general insurance business, up from about 30% seven to eight years ago.