Insurers seek scale-based regulations as part of feedback to Irdai’s consultation paper

MUMBAI: Insurers have urged the Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (Irdai) to adopt scale-based regulations, arguing that uniform expense limits could disadvantage smaller and newer players as the regulator moves to tighten controls on operating costs and distribution commissions.
The proposal was among the key suggestions in insurers' feedback to Irdai's 23 September consultation paper on distribution commissions. A scale-based framework, industry executives say, would bridge the gap between the regulator's proposals and what the industry believes is practically achievable, four industry executives told Mint. Saturday was the deadline for submitting feedback.