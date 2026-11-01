Insurers seek scale-based regulations as part of feedback to Irdai’s consultation paper

MUMBAI: Insurers have urged the Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (Irdai) to adopt scale-based regulations, arguing that uniform expense limits could disadvantage smaller and newer players as the regulator moves to tighten controls on operating costs and distribution commissions.
MUMBAI: Insurers have urged the Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (Irdai) to adopt scale-based regulations, arguing that uniform expense limits could disadvantage smaller and newer players as the regulator moves to tighten controls on operating costs and distribution commissions.
The proposal was among the key suggestions in insurers' feedback to Irdai's 23 September consultation paper on distribution commissions. A scale-based framework, industry executives say, would bridge the gap between the regulator's proposals and what the industry believes is practically achievable, four industry executives told Mint. Saturday was the deadline for submitting feedback.
The proposal was among the key suggestions in insurers' feedback to Irdai's 23 September consultation paper on distribution commissions. A scale-based framework, industry executives say, would bridge the gap between the regulator's proposals and what the industry believes is practically achievable, four industry executives told Mint. Saturday was the deadline for submitting feedback.
“The logic is that some fixed costs will always be fixed. So, if your scale is substantially smaller or lesser than somebody else’s, those fixed expenses in percentage terms will be very very high,” one of the senior executives quoted above said, adding that insurers have sought a “differentiator” be created.
The consultation paper proposes an overhaul of insurance business models and distributor commissions, alongside sharp reductions in insurers' expenses of management (EoM), which measure operating expenses as a percentage of premiums.
Smaller and newer insurers typically have higher EoMs because of investments in expansion, distribution and innovation, coupled with a lower premium base. Larger insurers, by contrast, benefit from scale efficiencies that allow them to report lower EoMs even when their absolute expenses are higher.
Industry participants fear that meeting the proposed limits within the prescribed timeline could force mid-sized and smaller insurers to curtail or defer growth investments, creating an uneven playing field.
Tighter commission economics could also constrain newer insurers' ability to use bancassurance and lending partnerships, putting them at a relative disadvantage, said Ashish Modani, senior vice president and group head at Icra Ltd.
“A scale- or maturity-based regulatory framework could distinguish established insurers based on market share, AUM/premium, operating vintage and/or distribution reach,” Modani said, adding that a differentiated regulatory framework would help balance regulatory safeguards with the need for newer insurers to build scale and distribution.
A case for differentiated rules
The framework insurers are proposing would use a principle-driven, tiered approach to determine regulatory supervision, compliance and capital requirements based on an insurer's size and assets under management, complexity, policy volumes, systemic importance and risk profile.
Insurers have also suggested classifying companies by overall premium income for life insurers and gross direct premium income (GDPI) for general insurers.
The differentiation, however, would not extend to commissions themselves.
“The commissions will remain unchanged. Whether you are the biggest company or the smallest company, you will pay only the commission which has been decided by the regulator. But there will be some more flexibility for other expenses,” a second executive said.
Without such flexibility, smaller insurers could find it harder to make their business economics work, potentially leading to consolidation, the executive added.
The idea has precedents elsewhere in financial services. In 2022, the Reserve Bank of India introduced a scale-based regulatory framework for non-banking financial companies (NBFCs), classifying them into four categories: base layer, middle layer, upper layer and top layer.
The Securities and Exchange Board of India has also introduced scale-based regulations for mutual funds, effective 1 April 2026. Under the framework, compliance requirements, asset thresholds and expense ratios for asset management companies are determined by their scale, corpus size, investor concentration and category mandates.
“That formula (scale-based regulations) has worked in mutual funds. If it has worked, why don't we take the best of it and adapt it to ours instead of trying to reinvent it,” said Sumit Rai, managing director and chief executive officer of Edelweiss Life Insurance.
Room for a longer transition
Insurers broadly expect Irdai to stick to its push for tighter EoM limits, but hope the regulator will be more receptive to allowing flexibility based on scale.
They argue that such an approach would give smaller players room to invest in gaining market share and building competitiveness, encourage new entrants and maintain a level playing field. Larger insurers, meanwhile, could pass on some efficiency gains to customers.
“He (Irdai chief Ajay Seth) wasn't closed to the idea. So, I think one of two things can happen. Either they use a scale-based format, which a significant part of the industry has endorsed, or then there has to be a longer period of adjustment than what is being suggested right now,” the third industry expert quoted above said.
Irdai is already working to address part of the gap through the planned implementation of a risk-based capital regime from FY28. Linked to the adoption of the Ind-AS 117 accounting standard, the framework will replace a uniform, fixed-percentage solvency margin model with one in which capital requirements are proportionate to the actual risks on insurers' books.
Seth has repeatedly said he would prefer to see more insurance companies in the market, including 15-20 good-sized players, rather than three or four dominant ones. He has also flagged the lack of new entrants, particularly in life insurance, as a concern.