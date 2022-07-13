Is there any time limit for filing insurance claims?2 min read . Updated: 13 Jul 2022, 10:53 PM IST
- While there is no time limit for policy-holders, insurers will check the reason for the delay in filing claims
There are many instances when insurance holders may not be able to immediately file for claims. But is there any time limit for filing such claims? The answer to this is ‘No’. However, insurers will check whether the policy was active at the time of the event . Moreover, they also investigate the reasons for filing such delayed claims.