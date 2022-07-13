Is there any time limit for filing insurance claims?

“In the case of availing of the cashless facility, one has to inform the insurer about the planned hospitalization 48 or 72 hours in advance (depending on the insurer). And, in case of an emergency, the insurer should be informed 24 hours after hospitalization. However, to avail reimbursement, you can file a claim within 30 days to a maximum of 90 days (depending on the insurer and the policy terms and conditions) of receiving a discharge summary from the hospital," said Goel.